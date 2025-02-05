Back to top

Image: Bigstock

KKR & Co. (KKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - New Capital Raised: $26.71 billion versus $23.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Private Equity - Assets Under Management: $195.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.35 billion.
  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $511.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $520.43 billion.
  • Real Assets Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM: $139.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.22 billion.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $25.09 million versus $34.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net: $323.80 million compared to the $258.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.
  • Principal Activities Segment- Realized Investment Income: $109.82 million versus $165.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees: $906.12 million compared to the $918.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee Related Earnings: $842.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $825.31 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Strategic Holdings: $7.81 million versus $8.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Operating Expenses: -$192.40 million versus -$180.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee Related Compensation: -$219.62 million versus -$213.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for KKR & Co. here>>>

Shares of KKR & Co. have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise