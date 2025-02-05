We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
KKR & Co. (KKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Assets Under Management - New Capital Raised: $26.71 billion versus $23.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Private Equity - Assets Under Management: $195.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.35 billion.
- Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $511.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $520.43 billion.
- Real Assets Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM: $139.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.22 billion.
- Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $25.09 million versus $34.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
- Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net: $323.80 million compared to the $258.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.
- Principal Activities Segment- Realized Investment Income: $109.82 million versus $165.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees: $906.12 million compared to the $918.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Fee Related Earnings: $842.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $825.31 million.
- Operating Earnings- Strategic Holdings: $7.81 million versus $8.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Other Operating Expenses: -$192.40 million versus -$180.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fee Related Compensation: -$219.62 million versus -$213.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of KKR & Co. have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.