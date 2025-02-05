Back to top

Enterprise Products (EPD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.2 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day: 1637 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1617.29 millions of barrels of oil.
  • NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day: 6994 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 6574.51 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
  • NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day: 4768 millions of barrels of oil versus 4265.66 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day: 19,925 BBtu/D compared to the 19,015.39 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day: 120 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 116.79 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day: 106 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 121.2 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day: 33 millions of barrels of oil versus 39.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day: 203 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 193.91 millions of barrels of oil.
  • Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services: $348 million versus $428.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services: $323 million compared to the $280.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services: $417 million compared to the $406.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Enterprise Products have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

