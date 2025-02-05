Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AZZ or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are likely familiar with AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) and ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, AZZ is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ABB has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AZZ has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

AZZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.60, while ABBNY has a forward P/E of 22.64. We also note that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29.

Another notable valuation metric for AZZ is its P/B ratio of 2.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ABBNY has a P/B of 6.80.

These metrics, and several others, help AZZ earn a Value grade of A, while ABBNY has been given a Value grade of C.

AZZ stands above ABBNY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AZZ is the superior value option right now.


