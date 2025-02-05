We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lyft Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 8% downward in the past 60 days. The figure is pegged at 23 cents per share. The consensus mark implies a 21% uptick from the year-ago actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.55 billion, indicating a 26.5% rise from the year-ago actual.
LYFT shares have an impressive earnings history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 68.9%.
Given this backdrop, let us see how things might have shaped for Lyft this earnings season.
We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active riders’ is currently pegged at 24 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which implies a 7.1% year-over-year increase.
The uptick in gross bookings, too, might aid results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is currently pegged at $4.3 billion, implying a 16% year-over-year increase. Low costs, owing to LYFT’s cost cutting efforts, might have aided bottom-line performance. High inflation might, however, hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Predicts for LYFT
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lyft this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. Lyft has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 presently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Highlights of LYFT’s Q3 Earnings
Lyft reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 29 cents per share which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents and improved year over year. Revenues of $1.52 billion also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion and improved 31.5% year over year, indicating growth in the rideshare market. Active riders increased 9% year over year to 24.4 million.
Other Tech Stocks That May Beat Earnings
Uber (UBER - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It is scheduled to post fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share. UBER beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 83%.
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +93.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to post fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share.
DASH exceeded earnings estimates twice in the last four quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions. The average miss is 86.2%.