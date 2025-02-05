We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest market close, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reached $101.77, with a +1.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 19.71% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. On that day, Dell Technologies is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.09%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.66 billion, indicating a 10.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.51, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.