Carnival (CCL) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $27.09, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The cruise operator's shares have seen an increase of 12.1% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.75 billion, reflecting a 6.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $26.01 billion, indicating changes of +24.65% and +3.97%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.62% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Carnival is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.
We can also see that CCL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.