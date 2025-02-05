We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.69, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.56 million, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75.16% lower. At present, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.69, which means Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.