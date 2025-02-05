Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.69, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.56 million, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75.16% lower. At present, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.69, which means Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


