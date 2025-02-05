We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $23.71, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 112.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.21 billion, indicating a 25.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.38% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.13. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.
One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 42.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
