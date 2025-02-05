We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) closed at $28.68, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.09, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $129.92 million, indicating a 116.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% higher. As of now, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.