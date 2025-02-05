We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Crocs (CROX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) reached $97.28, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
The footwear company's stock has dropped by 13.68% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.28, marking a 11.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $963.03 million, up 0.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.71% decrease. Currently, Crocs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.41.
It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.