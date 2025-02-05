We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) closed at $4.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.19% decrease. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.