Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, H&R Block (HRB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) reported $179.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of -$1.73 for the same period compares to -$1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.53, the EPS surprise was -13.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how H&R Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation: $48.38 million versus $47.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. royalties: $3.50 million versus $5.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.9% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation: $13.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- International: $31.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Revenues- Refund Transfers: $0.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.
  • Revenues- Tax Identity Shield: $4.01 million compared to the $4.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan: $16.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance: $12.31 million versus $16.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $11.82 million compared to the $9.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wave: $26.56 million versus $24.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenues- Emerald Card: $10.15 million compared to the $11.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for H&R Block here>>>

Shares of H&R Block have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise