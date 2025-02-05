We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $755.70 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.36%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.67%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 44.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, World Kinect Corp (WKC - Free Report) accounts for about 1.83% of total assets, followed by Stonex Group Inc (SNEX - Free Report) and Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 13.88% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
XSVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P 600 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell 2000 Index.
The ETF has added about 1.05% so far this year and it's up approximately 6.12% in the last one year (as of 02/05/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $51.30 and $60.64.
The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 22.98% for the trailing three-year period. With about 121 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XSVM is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16.03 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.03 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.