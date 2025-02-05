We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (PTF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $582.57 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PTF seeks to match the performance of the DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.
The Dorsey Wright??Technology Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 86.60% of the portfolio. Telecom and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 7.27% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) and Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 41.88% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, PTF has gained about 1.79%, and was up about 43.17% in the last one year (as of 02/05/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $51.12 and $80.47.
The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 32.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PTF is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $72.98 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $83.99 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGT charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.