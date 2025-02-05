We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Incyte (INCY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Incyte (INCY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 49.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Incyte metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product royalty revenues' should arrive at $161.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net product revenues- Iclusig' will likely reach $29.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Product revenues' to reach $979.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net product revenues- Pemazyre' to come in at $22.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi' at $33.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +275.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net product revenues- Opzelura' should come in at $147.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net product revenues- Jakafi' will reach $744.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Royalty revenues- Olumiant' will reach $39.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Royalty revenues- Tabrecta' reaching $6.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Royalty revenues- Jakavi' stands at $116.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Incyte here>>>
Over the past month, Incyte shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INCY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>