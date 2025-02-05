We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cincinnati Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Earned premiums- Total' to reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment income, net of expenses- Total' should arrive at $265.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums' to come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums' reaching $711.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 30.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.1% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses' at 63.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.4%.
Analysts predict that the 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 93.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses' will likely reach 61.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Loss and loss expenses' of 64.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' will reach 31.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Underwriting expenses' stands at 26.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.2% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Personal Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' should come in at 29.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.4%.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have demonstrated returns of -4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CINF is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.