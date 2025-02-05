We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries (MHK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.57 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mohawk Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Global Ceramic' at $974.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Flooring ROW' stands at $670.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Flooring NA' will likely reach $921.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic' of $46.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA' will reach $60.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.24 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW' reaching $61.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.68 million.
Over the past month, Mohawk Industries shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MHK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>