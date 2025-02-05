Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.72 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +16.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.23 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $492.90 million compared to the $488.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $330.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $317.53 million.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$59.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$53.43 million.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $52.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.37 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stanley Black & Decker here>>>

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise