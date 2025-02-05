Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing World Acceptance (WRLD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is World Acceptance (WRLD - Free Report) . WRLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.62, which compares to its industry's average of 10.03. Over the last 12 months, WRLD's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 7.32, with a median of 9.10.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that WRLD has a P/CF ratio of 7.12. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. WRLD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.05. Within the past 12 months, WRLD's P/CF has been as high as 9.48 and as low as 5.43, with a median of 6.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that World Acceptance is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WRLD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


