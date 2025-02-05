We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Kanzhun (BZ) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is one of 609 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BZ has gained about 10.5% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.9%. This shows that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Celestica (CLS - Free Report) . The stock is up 43% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, so BZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +18.2% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR and Celestica as they could maintain their solid performance.