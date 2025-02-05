We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTOS' full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CTOS has returned 8.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so CTOS is performing better in this area. Garrett Motion is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. and Garrett Motion as they could maintain their solid performance.