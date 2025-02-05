See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Has Carvana (CVNA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Carvana is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CVNA has returned about 26.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.6%. This means that Carvana is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Walmart (WMT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Walmart's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.3% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Walmart, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #186. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.
Carvana and Walmart could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.