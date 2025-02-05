We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Buy Pacira (PCRX) After Golden Cross?
After reaching an important support level, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PCRX recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Over the past four weeks, PCRX has gained 42.4%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider PCRX's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting PCRX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.