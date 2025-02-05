We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Omnicom Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive fourth quarter 2024 results. Earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Earnings of $2.41 per share (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items) beat the consensus estimate by 4% and rose 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.3 billion outpaced the consensus mark marginally and grew 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by strong growth in its advertising and media segment. The U.S. presidential election and the holiday season resulted in higher political and retail advertisements in the final quarter of 2024.
Top-line growth was led by a rise of 5.2% in revenues from organic growth and a 1.8% increment in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues, driven by the acquisition of Flywheel Digital in the Precision Marketing segment.
Omnicom shares have risen 2.1% over the past three months, outperforming its industry’s 0.2% decline and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 0.5% increase.
OMC’s Organic Growth Across Disciplines & Regions
Across fundamental disciplines, Experiential revenues improved 4.9% year over year compared with our estimate of a 16.3% rise. Revenues from Advertising & Media increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter, underperforming our expected rise of 11.1%. Branding & Retail Commerce revenues rose 11.6%, outperforming our estimate of a 2.2% rise. Public Relations revenues jumped 10.3% year over year compared with our anticipated 9% growth.
Precision marketing revenues met our estimate and rose 9.1% year over year. Execution and Support increased by a margin compared with our expected growth of 5.9%. Healthcare revenues declined 4.3% organically on a year-over-year basis against our estimate of a 22.6% fall.
Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 9.9% in the United States, 1.8% in the Asia Pacific, 1.2% in the United Kingdom, 1.7% in the Middle East & Africa, 16.1% in Latin America and 0.1% in Other North America. Revenues declined 2.1% in the European Markets & Other Europe.
Margin Performance of Omnicom
EBITA in the quarter amounted to $707.6 million, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter. The EBITA margin was 16.4%, increasing 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The operating profit of $685.3 million increased 6% year over year. The operating margin remained flat at 15.9%.
Omnicom carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Earnings Snapshot of OMC’s Peers
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.