Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Hanover Insurance Group in Focus
Hanover Insurance Group (THG - Free Report) is headquartered in Worcester, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -1.11% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.9 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. In comparison, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield is 0.54%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.60 is up 4.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.96%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Hanover Insurance's current payout ratio is 30%, meaning it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for THG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $13.69 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.62%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, THG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).