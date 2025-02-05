How Should Investors Approach Fair Isaac Shares Post Q1 Earnings?

Fair Isaac ( FICO Quick Quote FICO - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $5.79 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.76% but rose 20.4% year over year. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Revenues of $440 million increased 15.2% on a year-over-year basis but lagged the consensus mark by 3.25%. The Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific contributed 87%, 8% and 5% to total revenues, respectively. FICO raised its fiscal 2025 guidance following the robust fiscal first-quarter performance, which bodes well for investors. FICO shares have appreciated 43.7% over the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 23.6%. FICO’s Top-Line Details
Software revenues, which include Fair Isaac’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, increased 8% year over year to $204.3 million.
Software Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 6% year over year, consisting of 20% platform ARR growth and 1% growth in non-platform. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 105% in the fiscal first quarter, with platform software at 112% and non-platform software at 100%. On-premises and SaaS Software (42.3% of revenues) increased 10.3% year over year to $186 million. Professional services (4.2% of revenues) were $18.3 million, down 14.1% year over year. Scores (53.6% of revenues) increased 22.7% year over year to $235.7 million. Scores include FICO’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions. B2B revenues increased 30% year over year, driven primarily by higher unit prices and an increase in the volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenues increased 3% year over year due to increased revenues from indirect channel partners. Mortgage originations revenues surged 110% year over year. It accounted for 44% of B2B revenues and 34% of total scores revenues. Auto originations revenues increased 5% year over year. Credit card and personal loan revenues declined 3% year over year. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, FICO experienced continued customer adoption, particularly for FICO Score 10 T in mortgage origination. The company also signed new customers and increased adoption from existing ones, enhancing its leadership in the mortgage industry. FICO’s Operating Details
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 10.3%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 180 bps year over year to 29.1%. Operating margin was 40.8% in the reported quarter, expanding 120 bps year over year. FICO’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, FICO had $184 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt was $2.4 billion. In comparison, as of Sept. 30, 2024, FICO had $151 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $2.2 billion.
Cash flow from operations was $194 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $226.4 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $187 million compared with $219.4 million reported in the prior quarter. In the fiscal first quarter, FICO repurchased 79K shares. FICO Initiated Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For fiscal 2025, FICO anticipates revenues of $1.98 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $28.58 per share. FICO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, FICO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Akamai Technologies ( AKAM Quick Quote AKAM - Free Report) , Bel Fuse ( BELFB Quick Quote BELFB - Free Report) and Arista Network ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While ANET sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AKAM and BELFB carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Akami Technologies shares have plunged 19.7% in the trailing six-month period. AKAM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20. Bel Fuse shares have gained 20.6% in the trailing six-month period. BELFB is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18. Arista Network shares have gained 69.7% in the trailing six-month period. ANET is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.
Image: Bigstock
How Should Investors Approach Fair Isaac Shares Post Q1 Earnings?
Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $5.79 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.76% but rose 20.4% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $440 million increased 15.2% on a year-over-year basis but lagged the consensus mark by 3.25%. The Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific contributed 87%, 8% and 5% to total revenues, respectively.
FICO raised its fiscal 2025 guidance following the robust fiscal first-quarter performance, which bodes well for investors. FICO shares have appreciated 43.7% over the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 23.6%.
Fair Isaac Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote
FICO’s Top-Line Details
Software revenues, which include Fair Isaac’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, increased 8% year over year to $204.3 million.
Software Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 6% year over year, consisting of 20% platform ARR growth and 1% growth in non-platform. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 105% in the fiscal first quarter, with platform software at 112% and non-platform software at 100%.
On-premises and SaaS Software (42.3% of revenues) increased 10.3% year over year to $186 million. Professional services (4.2% of revenues) were $18.3 million, down 14.1% year over year.
Scores (53.6% of revenues) increased 22.7% year over year to $235.7 million. Scores include FICO’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions.
B2B revenues increased 30% year over year, driven primarily by higher unit prices and an increase in the volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenues increased 3% year over year due to increased revenues from indirect channel partners.
Mortgage originations revenues surged 110% year over year. It accounted for 44% of B2B revenues and 34% of total scores revenues. Auto originations revenues increased 5% year over year. Credit card and personal loan revenues declined 3% year over year.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, FICO experienced continued customer adoption, particularly for FICO Score 10 T in mortgage origination. The company also signed new customers and increased adoption from existing ones, enhancing its leadership in the mortgage industry.
FICO’s Operating Details
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 10.3%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 180 bps year over year to 29.1%.
Operating margin was 40.8% in the reported quarter, expanding 120 bps year over year.
FICO’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, FICO had $184 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt was $2.4 billion. In comparison, as of Sept. 30, 2024, FICO had $151 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $2.2 billion.
Cash flow from operations was $194 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $226.4 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $187 million compared with $219.4 million reported in the prior quarter.
In the fiscal first quarter, FICO repurchased 79K shares.
FICO Initiated Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For fiscal 2025, FICO anticipates revenues of $1.98 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $28.58 per share.
FICO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, FICO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) , Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) and Arista Network (ANET - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While ANET sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AKAM and BELFB carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Akami Technologies shares have plunged 19.7% in the trailing six-month period. AKAM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.
Bel Fuse shares have gained 20.6% in the trailing six-month period. BELFB is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.
Arista Network shares have gained 69.7% in the trailing six-month period. ANET is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.