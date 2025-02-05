We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) will release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before market open.
IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
IQVIA’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, implying 1.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Improved segmental performance is anticipated to have driven the top line.
RD&S revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, hinting at a marginal rise from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate for revenues from TAS is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 3.5% rise on a year-over-year basis. We believe IQVIA AI assistant, a new GenAI tool made to provide life science customers with swift and powerful insights via a user-friendly conversational medium, to have fueled this segment’s revenues.
Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pegged at $187 million, implying marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.1, suggesting 9.5% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have been driven by higher revenues and effective cost management.
Our estimate for the fourth quarter’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $1 billion, suggesting 4.4% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says About IQV
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IQV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
