Mercury Shares Rise as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The aerospace and defense tech firm reported non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line skyrocketed 116.7% year over year.
Mercury Systems’ non-GAAP revenues increased 13% year over year to $223.1 million. The top line beat the consensus mark by 23.60%.
MRCY shares rose 18.75% in the after-hours trading, following solid progress in each of the priority focus areas, highlighted by solid execution across a broad portfolio of production and development programs, and a record backlog that helped drive positive operating leverage.
MRCY's Operating Details
Mercury Systems’ total bookings were $242.4 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09 for the quarter.
MRCY’s total backlog as of Dec. 27, 2024, was $1.4 billion, reflecting an increase of $80 million from the year-ago quarter. As of Dec. 28, 2024, a total backlog of $789.9 million represented orders expected to be recognized as revenues within the next 12 months.
Mercury Systems’ gross profit was $60.8 million, up 93% year over year. Its gross margin expanded from 16% in the prior-year period to 27.3%.
Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 25% year over year to $21.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses decreased 480 bps year over year to 9.6%.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 8.9% year over year to $40.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased 440 bps year over year to 18.2%.
Total operating expenses decreased 14.3% to $73.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased by 1040 basis points to 32.8%.
The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $22 million, up 203.4% year over year. The margin expanded 2070 basis points to 9.9%.
MRCY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 27, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $242.6 million compared with $158.1 million as of Sept. 27, 2024. The long-term debt as of Dec. 27, 2024, was $591.5 million.
Cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $85.5 million compared with $45.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
The free cash flow was $81.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $37.5 million in the year-ago period.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Mercury Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) , Lumentum (LITE - Free Report) and Quantum (QCOM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of InterDigital have surged 79.4% over the past year. IDCC is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6.
Shares of Lumentum have gained 58.9% over the past year. LITE is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
Shares of Quantum have returned 20.7% over the past year. QCOM is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 12.