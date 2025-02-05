We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
H&R Block Reports Wider Loss in Q2, Y/Y Decrease in Revenues
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 results.
HRB reported an adjusted loss (adjusting 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $1.53 per share and a year-ago reported loss of $1.27 per share. Revenues of $179.1 million missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.
H&R Block’s shares have gained 17.9% over the past year, outperforming 5.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.
H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
HRB’s Quarterly Numbers
Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $98.2 million, down 1.2% year over year. Revenues from Financial services were $22.5 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 16.6%. International revenues of $31.8 million increased 7.6%. Wave revenues registered an increase of 14.8% to $26.6 million.
H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $320.1 compared with $415.9 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $1.9 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the previous quarter. The company used $567.1 billion of cash in operating activities while capex was $30.4 million.
HRB’s FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, H&R Block expects revenues of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The mid-point ($3.72 billion) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15-$5.35. The mid-point ($5.25) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $5.27. HRB expects EBITDA between $975 million and $1.02 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be 13%.
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Earnings Snapshots
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.
IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.2% year over year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and surged 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
WM (WM - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.
WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share missed the consensus mark by 5% and declined 2.3% year over year. Total revenues of $5.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and grew 13% from the year-ago quarter.