We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) closed at $42.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
The the stock of company has risen by 51.25% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 1100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $471.42 million, showing a 91.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 79.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.53.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.