Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $3.24 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. IYH seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Health Care RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.16%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) accounts for about 11.88% of total assets, followed by Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 54.98% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 7.71% and is up about 6.31% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/06/2025), respectively. IYH has traded between $57.55 and $66.38 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 14.33% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 109 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Healthcare ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYH is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV - Free Report) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $17.66 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.75 billion. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
