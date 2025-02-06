We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Moelis & Company's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Up 2.9%
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) shares gained 2.9% in after-hours trading following the release of its better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. Adjusted earnings for the quarter of $1.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by a huge margin. The bottom line improved from a loss of 6 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.
Net income (GAAP basis) was $99.8 million against a loss of $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
For 2024, adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 beat the consensus estimate of $1.09 and improved from a loss of 20 cents per share in the prior year. Net income (GAAP basis) was $151.5 million against a loss of $27.5 million in 2023.
MC’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Jump
Total revenues (GAAP basis) for the quarter grew substantially year over year to $438.7 million. This was driven by a rise in average fees earned per completed transaction across all products. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.7 million.
For 2024, total revenues (GAAP basis) were $1.19 billion, up 40%. Also, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion.
Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $307.2 million, which jumped 37%. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $290.2 million.
Other income (GAAP basis) was $6 million in the reported quarter, up 17%. We had projected the metric to be $4 million.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $560.4 million, with no debt or goodwill.
Dividend Hike Announced by MC
Moelis & Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 65 cents per share, marking an 8% hike from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on March 27 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 18.
Our View on Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well. A solid rebound in capital markets activities will drive growth. However, rising expenses will continue to adversely impact the company’s financials.
Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Currently, Moelis & Company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of MC’s Peers
Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.22 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. The bottom line also rose substantially from 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s investment banking (IB) and trading business performance were solid. Further, wealth management business performance was impressive. A rise in net interest income was another tailwind for MS. Yet, higher non-interest expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $11.95 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99. This compares favorably with $5.48 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Goldman’s results benefited from a strong performance in its IB business and a solid Asset & Wealth Management division. A decline in expenses was another positive. However, a rise in provisions remains a near-term concern.