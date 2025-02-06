We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VSH Q4 Earnings Miss: Will Weak Results Drag the Stock Down?
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) reported breakeven non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The bottom-line result missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 11 cents.
Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $714.72 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.73%. The figure declined 9% on a year-over-year basis.
VSH’s lower-than-expected fourth-quarter performance is unlikely to boost VSH’s stock price, which already declined 15.3% in the past year and has underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 25.2% and 23.5%, respectively.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
VSH’s Q4 Details
VSH’s poor performance was negatively impacted by softness across its segments (MOSFET, Diodes, Optoelectronics, Resistors and Inductors).
Revenues from MOSFET (20.5% of total revenues) were $146.6 million, down 12.8% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.98.
Third-quarter revenues from Diodes (19.8% of total revenues) were $141.4 million, down 13.4% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.
Revenues from Optoelectronics (6.6% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter were $46.9 million, down 13% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.
Revenues from Resistors (24.8% of total revenues) were $177 million, down 10.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.91.
Revenues from Inductors (11.7% of total revenues) were $83.4 million, down 5.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.01.
Revenues from Capacitors (16.7% of total revenues) were $119.3 million, up 4.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.21.
VSH’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $66.21 million, down 48.1% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 700 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 9.3%.
Adjusted operating margin was 1.4% in the reported quarter.
Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $590.3 million compared with $643.8 million as of Sept. 30.
Long-term debt was $905 million as of Dec. 31, higher than $820.8 million as of Sept. 30.
Net cash from operating activities was $173.7 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $75.6 million during the quarter.
VSH Offers Q1 Guidance
For the first quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues to be $710 million (+/- $20 million).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $705.6 million, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 5.5%.
Operating margin is anticipated to be 19.0% (+/- 50 basis points).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 91%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, VSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , Celestica (CLS - Free Report) and CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While BILL and CLS sport Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
The consensus mark for BILL’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.77 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 13% year-over-year increase. BILL shares have gained 26.2% in the past year.
The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 33 cents to $4.75 per share over the past seven days, indicating a 22.4% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 257.3% in the past year.
The consensus mark for CRWD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase. CRWD shares have gained 34.6% in the past year.