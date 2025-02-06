We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating an increase of 12.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.07 billion, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electronics & Industrial' will likely reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' should come in at $232.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Water & Protection' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' will reach $446.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $378 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Corporate & Other' to come in at $4.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' will reach $339.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $314 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>
Shares of DuPont de Nemours have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>