Seeking Clues to Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share, indicating a decline of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.05 billion, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Assurant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees and other income' should come in at $447.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will likely reach $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $134.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $8.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' at $2.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Global Housing' to come in at $636.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' will reach $8.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' of $607.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' will reach $46.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' will reach $560.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' stands at $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' reaching $387.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
