Image: Bigstock
S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.41 per share, indicating an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.48 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain S&P Global metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' of $973.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' will likely reach $532.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' to come in at $408.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' at $417.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' reaching $268.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' should arrive at $424.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -14% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' to reach $511.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' stands at $75.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' will reach $69.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Ending AUM for ETFs' will reach $4,276.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,303 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' should come in at $390.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $386 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of S&P Global have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPGI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.