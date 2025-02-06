We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Agree Realty (ADC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Agree Realty (ADC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $159.53 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agree Realty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental income' at $156.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement' should come in at $16.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $54.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.26 million.
