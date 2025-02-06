Back to top

Curious about Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 54.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $562.88 million, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exelixis metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net product' of $505.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product- CABOMETYX' reaching $501.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- License' should come in at $54.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Collaboration services' to reach $1.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -61.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Exelixis shares have witnessed a change of -2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXEL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.


