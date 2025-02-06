Back to top

BellRing Brands (BRBR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BRBR surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of BRBR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BRBR could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at BRBR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BRBR for more gains in the near future.


