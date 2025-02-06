We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BRBR surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Shares of BRBR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BRBR could be poised for a continued surge.
Looking at BRBR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BRBR for more gains in the near future.