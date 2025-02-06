Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $290.32 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +5.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prestige Consumer Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International: $51.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American: $238.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $130.87 million compared to the $130.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $30.18 million versus $29.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prestige Consumer Healthcare here>>>

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise