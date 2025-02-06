We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BRBR surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
Shares of BRBR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BRBR could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BRBR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting BRBR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.