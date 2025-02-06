See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging RollsRoyce (RYCEY) This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 51 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, RYCEY has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 3.8%. This shows that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Woodward (WWD - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Woodward's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better in this area. Woodward is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Woodward. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.