See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Arhaus, Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arhaus, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS' full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ARHS has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This shows that Arhaus, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.9% year-to-date.
In Ethan Allen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arhaus, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.7% this year, meaning that ARHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ethan Allen falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arhaus, Inc. and Ethan Allen as they could maintain their solid performance.