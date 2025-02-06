Back to top

Xcel Energy Misses on Q4 Earnings & Sales, Plans to Invest $45B

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. The bottom line also decreased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 83 cents.

It reported GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share compared with 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of XEL

Revenues of $3.12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion by 16.1%. The figure also declined 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.44 billion.

Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $13.4 billion, down 5.6% from last year’s recorded figure of $14.2 billion.

 

XEL’s Segmental Results

Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2.4 billion, down 11.1% from $2.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 3.3% to $695 million from $719 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other: Revenues amounted to $15 million compared with $28 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of XEL’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses declined 3.3% year over year to $2.77 billion. This can be attributed to lower electric fuel and purchased power costs and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.

Operating income decreased 39.6% year over year to $347 million.

Total interest charges and financing costs rose 18.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $250 million to $297 million.

In 2024, Xcel Energy registered 1.2% growth in electric customer volume and a 0.9% increase in natural gas customer volume. In the same time frame, natural gas sales decreased 0.7% from the year-ago period’s level and electric sales volume increased 1%.

XEL’s Guidance

Xcel Energy reaffirmed its projection for 2025 earnings per share in the range of $3.75-$3.85. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.82, higher than the midpoint of the guided range.

XEL estimates retail electric sales to increase 3% in 2025. Natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to increase 1% from the year-ago level.

Xcel Energy plans to invest $45 billion in 2025-2029 to further strengthen its infrastructure.

XEL’s Zacks Rank

XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

