We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
O'Reilly Q4 Earnings & Sales Surpass Expectations, Rise Y/Y
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.96, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.71. The bottom line also increased from $9.26 reported in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.10 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. The top line also increased 7% year over year.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
During the quarter, comparable store sales grew 4.4%. The company opened 87 new stores in the United States, Mexico and Canada during the quarter. The total store count was 6,378 as of Dec. 31, 2024.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Quote
Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs
In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.8% year over year to $1.36 billion. Operating income rose 2.7% year over year at $738.7 million. Net income was $551.1 million, down from $552.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 0.4 million shares for $472 million at an average price of $1,207.43 per share. After the end of the quarter until the release date, ORLY repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $181 million at an average price of $1,232.37 per share. As of Feb. 5, the company had nearly $2.31 billion remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.
It had cash and cash equivalents of $130.2 million at the end of the reported quarter, down from $279.1 million recorded as of 2023-end. Its long-term debt was $5.52 billion, lower than $5.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $624.4 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $516.4 million. Capital expenditures totaled $290.5 million compared with $252.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was $330.7 million, up 29.2% year over year.
ORLY Provides 2025 Outlook
For 2025, O’Reilly estimates total revenues in the range of $17.4-$17.7 billion compared with $16.7 billion reported in 2024. It expects earnings per share in the range of $42.60-$43.10 compared with $40.66 reported in 2024. Comparable store sales are estimated to grow 2-4% compared to 2.9%. The outlook for free cash flow is anticipated to be between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure guidance is expected to be in the range of $1.2-$1.3 billion. The company intends to open 200-210 stores this year.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ORLY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) , Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY - Free Report) . While GELYY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ALSN & YMHAY carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 66.62% and 149.31%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 15 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.67% and 11.40%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 3 cents in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YMHAY’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8.69%and 19.07%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved by a penny in the past 60 days.