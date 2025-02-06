See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
GIL vs. KTB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Textile - Apparel stocks are likely familiar with Gildan Activewear (GIL - Free Report) and Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Gildan Activewear has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kontoor Brands has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GIL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
GIL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.52, while KTB has a forward P/E of 16.73. We also note that GIL has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KTB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09.
Another notable valuation metric for GIL is its P/B ratio of 5.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KTB has a P/B of 13.63.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GIL's Value grade of B and KTB's Value grade of C.
GIL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GIL is likely the superior value option right now.