EXEL or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) and Techne (TECH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Exelixis and Techne are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXEL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
EXEL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.09, while TECH has a forward P/E of 40.46. We also note that EXEL has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 5.02.
Another notable valuation metric for EXEL is its P/B ratio of 4.21. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TECH has a P/B of 5.75.
These metrics, and several others, help EXEL earn a Value grade of B, while TECH has been given a Value grade of D.
EXEL stands above TECH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that EXEL is the superior value option right now.