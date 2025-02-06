We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ON Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
On Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 10.
For fourth-quarter 2024, ON expects revenues between $1.71 billion and $1.81 billion. Earnings are expected to be in the range of 92 cents to $1.04 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 21.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion, suggesting a decline of 12.87% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
onsemi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.39%.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Let us see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors Likely to Have Influenced ON’s Q4 Performance
On Semiconductor is suffering from muted demand environment with ongoing inventory digestion and slow end-demand, particularly in North America and Europe. Automotive continues to be weak with slowing electric vehicle sales. Industrial end-market remains sluggish except for some domains in utility-scale solar and aerospace and defense.
However, onsemi’s expanding power portfolio, which offers solutions like F5BP IGBT and hybrid SiC and IGBT modules is expected to help it gain market share in renewable energy. Expanding image sensor portfolio is noteworthy. The SWIR technology is helping ON expand its industrial offerings in agriculture, medical imaging, inspection and aerospace and defense applications.
The shift toward higher-resolution image sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is expected to have contributed to the top-line growth in the trailing four quarters. onsemi’s revenues from 8-megapixel image sensors grew significantly, indicating strong market demand for these higher-resolution image sensors.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.
onsemi has an Earnings ESP of -1.48% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.90% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BILL Holdings shares have gained 26.4% in the trailing 12 months. BILL is set to report its second quarter of fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
Lumentum (LITE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Shares of Lumentum have jumped 52.1% in the trailing 12 months. LITE is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
Yelp (YELP - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Yelp shares have declined 10% in the trailing 12 months. YELP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.