We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.89, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 7.12% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology Inc. to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290 million, up 18.49% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.