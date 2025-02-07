We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.14, demonstrating a -0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.07, showcasing a 250% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $74.1 million, indicating a 6.38% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.